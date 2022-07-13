City of Ames increases 'nuisance party' fines on ‘801 Day’

After discussion, the council raised first-time offenses from $100 to $650 and subsequent offenses from $200 to $855 in a 4-1 vote yesterday.

AMES, Iowa — The Ames City Council approved an amendment to a city ordinance that will increase fines on “801 day” for nuisance party infractions – which includes excessive noise, public drinking, disturbing the peace and more.

After discussion, the council raised first-time offenses from $100 to $650 and subsequent offenses from $200 to $855 in a 4-1 vote on July 12. That's an over 300% increase for all offenses.

The original proposal had an even bigger increase, with first-time offenses costing $750 and subsequent offenses totaling $1000, but it did not receive enough votes to go in to effect.

“801 day” refers to the Saturday before Iowa State University classes begin when alcohol consumption, illegal parking, parties and high-risk activities are higher than usual.

City documents explained that previously, alcohol was “was prohibited in fraternities and sororities during the week leading up to the start of classes. The prohibition ended at 8:00 A.M. on the Saturday before classes began. At 8:01 a.m. (801 day), some students chose to begin drinking.”