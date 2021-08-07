Ames Fire Department reminds residents to check their smoke alarms after house fire

A fire caused an estimated $70,000 in damage to an Ames home Saturday. Firefighters said smoke alarms were sounding when they arrived.

AMES, Iowa — An Ames home got caught fire Saturday afternoon, causing an estimated $70,000 in damage according to Ames Fire Department.

A passerby called in the fire and when firefighters arrived at 1402 Meadowlane Ave. they found heavy smoke and flames from the back side of the house.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames but there was heavy smoke and fire damage throughout the first floor and attic.

No one was home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Smoke detectors were not going off when firefighters arrived, so the fire department is reminding residents to check smoke detectors monthly.

The fire cause is under investigation.