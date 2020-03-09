Ames food truck impacted by COVID-19 closures

Burgers On The Fly owner Keith Winefeldt says the forced closures of bars and breweries has impacted his business as well.

AMES, Iowa — The coronavirus pandemic has left local business owners all around the country in a tough financial situation.

That includes a food truck in Ames, Burgers On The Fly.

Owner Keith Winefeldt says the sudden shut down of bars, breweries and taverns in Story County has only added to the struggle.

"When the bars closed, the sales declined," said Winefeldt. "And when the sales started declining, we had to adjust accordingly."

Those adjustments included changing staff member's schedules and slimming down their amount of inventory. Winefeldt says the community and customers are what keeps his business going and he hopes to see a decline of cases soon.