Ames group looking to help every Ames student

Healthiest Ames has begun their race to 5000.

AMES, Iowa — We are getting closer to the upcoming school year. For most districts, that means, at least some, in class learning and for many districts that means students need to start finding face masks.

"We reached out to the district and asked if they'd be interested in us getting some masks for them," Gail Johnston from Healthiest Ames.

The Ames School District agreed.

"We hope for at least five thousand masks," said Johnston.

The group is hoping to make or buy a mask for every student in the district. It is a lofty goal for sure, but Healthiest Ames is well on their way.

"People have just been wonderful. I've had volunteers say 'I'll make 100 masks" and at that rate they'll go pretty quickly," Johnston told Local 5.

Now, people from different states are offering to help.

"We've had grandmothers out of state saying 'my grandchild goes to this school and I'd like to make masks for their school, is it okay if I do?" Johnston said.

As back to school day quickly approaches this is an opportunity for volunteers to make things a little easier.

"We are well aware of the anxiety connected with the opening up of schools and it's a way that we can support the teachers and support the students," Ann Thompson from Healthiest Ames said.