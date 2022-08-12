1 dead after pedestrian vs train accident, Ames police say

AMES, Iowa — Ames police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a train at approximately 3:14 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release.
According to police, witnesses saw a train hit a pedestrian at the North Dakota Avenue train crossing. The person was dead on the scene when officers arrived.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.
