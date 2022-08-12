x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead after pedestrian vs train accident, Ames police say

A train hit a pedestrian at the North Dakota Avenue train crossing slightly after 3 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

More Videos

AMES, Iowa — Ames police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a train at approximately 3:14 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release. 

According to police, witnesses saw a train hit a pedestrian at the North Dakota Avenue train crossing. The person was dead on the scene when officers arrived.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Related Articles


Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.  

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube 


Before You Leave, Check This Out