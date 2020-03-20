x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

Ames Jethro's closes down amid COVID-19 concerns, lays off 52 employees

Gov. Reynolds issued a public health emergency, which ordered restaurants and bars to close dining rooms. But some, like the Ames Jethro's, shut their doors entirely

AMES, Iowa — The COVID-19 outbreak has put life on hold; people are finding themselves shut up in their houses and, in some capacity or another, places are shutting down.  And as a result of those shut-downs, some are losing their jobs.

Gov. Kim Reynolds recently issued a public health emergency, ordering all restaurants and bars to close their dining rooms.  Many places continue to offer carry-out and delivery services, but others have had to shut their doors entirely.

Most Jethro's BBQ locations are still open for carry-out, but the Ames location is the only location to shut its doors entirely until the fall because of the virus.  52 employees lost their jobs in the process.

Local 5 sat down with Taila Dennill, one of the affected employees. She tells us her perspective.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Iowa: Here's how public health emergency will affect the way you shop, dine

RELATED: Here's a list of businesses in Iowa that are hiring