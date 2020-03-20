Ames Jethro's closes down amid COVID-19 concerns, lays off 52 employees

Gov. Reynolds issued a public health emergency, which ordered restaurants and bars to close dining rooms. But some, like the Ames Jethro's, shut their doors entirely

AMES, Iowa — The COVID-19 outbreak has put life on hold; people are finding themselves shut up in their houses and, in some capacity or another, places are shutting down. And as a result of those shut-downs, some are losing their jobs.

Gov. Kim Reynolds recently issued a public health emergency, ordering all restaurants and bars to close their dining rooms. Many places continue to offer carry-out and delivery services, but others have had to shut their doors entirely.

Most Jethro's BBQ locations are still open for carry-out, but the Ames location is the only location to shut its doors entirely until the fall because of the virus. 52 employees lost their jobs in the process.