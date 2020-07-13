Ames Police Department holds bike auction

The silent auction ends Thursday night.

AMES, Iowa — If you're looking for a new set of wheels, the Ames Police Department is here to help.

They're auctioning off 75 bicycles this week that have been found abandoned throughout town and haven't been claimed within 90 days.

"I think the shortage in some of the stores for the bikes this time, since everybody's trying to do outdoor activities, has impacted how many people are interested in our auction here, said Sheri Nelson with the Ames Police Department.

The silent auction ends Thursday night.

To register your bike with the City of Ames, click here.