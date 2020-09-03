Ames Police Department: Body found in woods over the weekend

The name of the male is being withheld pending notification of family.

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department says a body was found in a wooded area of the city over the weekend.

At 2:22 p.m. Saturday, Ames police received a report of a deceased person being found in a wooded area northwest of the Furman Aquatic Center (1635 13th Street).

Officers responded and located a 22-year-old white male adult in the wooded area.

Based on the initial investigation, the death appears to be the result of a suicide, according to the Ames Police Department.

The name of the male is being withheld pending notification of family. Investigation into this incident continues by the Ames Police Department.