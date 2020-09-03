Ames Police Department: Body found in woods over the weekend

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department says a body was found in a wooded area of the city over the weekend.
At 2:22 p.m. Saturday, Ames police received a report of a deceased person being found in a wooded area northwest of the Furman Aquatic Center (1635 13th Street).
Officers responded and located a 22-year-old white male adult in the wooded area.
Based on the initial investigation, the death appears to be the result of a suicide, according to the Ames Police Department.
The name of the male is being withheld pending notification of family. Investigation into this incident continues by the Ames Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 239-5533. You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com or text a tip, Text "PCCS" plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).