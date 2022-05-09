Man found dead outside apartment complex, Ames police begin homicide investigation

The Ames Police Department said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

AMES, Iowa — Officers with the Ames Police Department found a man dead early Monday morning after receiving multiple calls of people hearing gunshots.

The department said officers found the man outside 3021 Regency Court.

Ames police said it will not name the victim yet as officers are still working to notify next of kin.

"We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public," the department said in a release.