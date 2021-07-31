x
Ames Police investigating after body found in 'dilapidated shack'

A man's body was found Friday evening. The victim has not yet been identified.
AMES, Iowa — Ames Police Department is investigating after a decomposed body was found in a "dilapidated shack" Friday evening.

Officers were called to the 900 block of South Duff Avenue after someone reported finding a man's body in the shack.

The body has not yet been identified and the cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.

Officers canvassed the area, processed the scene and conducted interviews according to Ames police.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133, the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Anonymous tips can be submitted online here.

