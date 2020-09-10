Ames police investigating shooting at Brookside Park

Local 5 will continue to follow this story for any further developments.

AMES, Iowa — Ames police responded to a report of a male in the hospital with a gun shot wound shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

As police began gathering information on the shooting, they found that the shooting occurred at Brookside Park at 1325 6th Street in Ames.

Witnesses in the area confirmed the shooting location with law enforcement.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and do not see a threat to the general public.

The gunshot victim was transported to a hospital in Des Moines and his condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact the Ames Police Department at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line, 239-5533.

Or you can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or 1-800-452-1111.

Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com or text a tip, Text “PCCS” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).