AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is searching for a 73-year-old woman they say has been missing since late Monday night.

Police said Mary Wauson has Alzheimer's and lives in Ames, but was last known to be at the Iowa Arboretum near Madrid.

Wauson may be driving a blue 2015 Toyota Corolla with the license plate LHZ522, according to Ames PD.