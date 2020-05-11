x
Ames School Board votes to delay in-person learning for PK-5

Grades preschool through 5th grade will not return to 100 percent face-to-face learning until Nov. 23.
Credit: Local 5

AMES, Iowa — The Ames School Board voted to delay 100 percent face-to-face learning for grades preschool through 5th grade until Nov. 23. 

According to the district, that date is dependent upon local COVID-19 data, but it is not clear what specific data would prevent the students from returning on that date. 

Hybrid-learning options will continue until students can return 100 percent in-person.

