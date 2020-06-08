Ames school bus service shows how they sanitize

School bus cleanliness is just one question many parents are having as families prepare for the upcoming school season.

AMES, Iowa — Durham School Services in Ames has come up with ways to keep students safe on the bus.

As soon as your child walks on the school bus they'll have to use hand sanitizer that's provided, be prepared for the windows to be down for ventilation, and wear a face mask.

Sara Knight, the general manager at Durham, said the goal is to have one student per bus seat, "But, when we do have to put two in a seat we’re going to sit siblings first, then classmates together second, and then grades together third.”

Each student will be assigned a seat to make contact tracing easier if a student gets Covid-19.

When Vicki Duchene, a bus driver in Ames, was asked if she was nervous about returning she said, “I mean I would lie if I said I wasn’t. I think if we all follow safety precautions we’ll get along fine.”