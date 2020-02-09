Ames schools approved to begin classes online

The district will begin 100 percent online for at least two weeks.

AMES, Iowa — There was still concern among officials a week ago when the Ames Community School District announced it would be starting classes mostly online.

"Giving our community and our numbers time to see what the real picture is has been a concern of ours," Ames Superintendent Jenny Risner told Local 5 on August 25th.

Now, with Covid-19 numbers spiking in Story County, the school district didn't like the picture.

"We made the decision after we received updated metrics that were concerning in relation to our community spread," Risner said Tuesday.

So now Ames Community Schools will begin classes 100 percent online on September 8th.

"Bringing everyone together even with mitigation efforts, we are not able to ensure the highest level of safety," Risner told Local 5.

Safety is something mom of four, Jennifer Solomon, is worried about. Two of her children have a history of respiratory illness.

"There's too many unknowns with Covid, and it scares me to throw everybody back in," Solomon said.

In the meantime, following Iowa Boys High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union policy, sports and activities will be suspended when school starts on September 8th.