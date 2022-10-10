Ames teenager dead after collision in Story County, officials say

According to the Story County Sheriff's Office, a passenger vehicle collided with the back of a trailer while traveling east on Highway 30.

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A teenager is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 Monday morning, the Story County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The sheriff's office responded to the collision at 9:40 a.m. Monday.

According to officials, a dump truck was pulling a trailer east on Highway 30, approximately half a mile away from Sand Hill Trail, when the truck began to slow down to make a right turn.

Christian Oswalt, 16, was also traveling east on Highway 30 and collided with the back of the trailer.

The driver of the dump truck reported no injuries.

Oswalt died as a result of the collision. An Ames resident, he attended Colo-NESCO High School.