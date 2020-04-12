Ames warehouse blaze leaves $7,000 worth of damage, fire department says

The Ames Fire Department reported no injuries from the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Fire Department says a warehouse on the east side of the City sustained heavy fire damage to half of the building early Friday morning, resulting in about $7,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to a release from the City. No injuries were reported.

At 2:13 a.m., Ames firefighters arrived to 701 Dayton Avenue to discover heavy smoke and flames shooting from a large portion of the warehouse.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the building, however water supply was limited due to the building's location.

The Nevada Fire Department was called to assist at the scene with water supply.