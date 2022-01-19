Amtrak passenger train kills driver crossing tracks near Albia

ALBIA, Iowa — A 58-year-old woman died Wednesday morning after an Amtrak passenger train hit a vehicle crossing the tracks northeast of Albia, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The woman, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ISP said there are no reports of any injuries from passengers on the train. They are investigating the crash.
