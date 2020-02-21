On the mend: Burned cat recovering in ARL's care

"Dawn" was found behind a DOT building in Des Moines last month

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some encouraging news for a cat that was found burned last month in Des Moines.

"Dawn" was found in the 1500 block of NE 53rd Avenue behind a Department of Transportation building on Jan. 25, according to the ARL.

On Facebook Friday, The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said "Dawn" is healing. Its veterinarians said they recently removed bandages on her feet and legs. In addition, they say she's able to clean herself and walk around more normally.

The ARL said "Dawn" is still receiving medicine daily for her eyelids and ear tips. Its veterinarians said she may need more surgery on her ears.

