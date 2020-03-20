Animal Rescue League of Iowa asking for help in housing cats during social distancing

The ARL is in need of your help during these trying times.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is asking for your help in housing animals temporarily.

The Temporary Crisis Housing Program will let you house an animal for at least two weeks while social distancing.

"We don't know how long we're going to be able to be open either so it's really important we get cats in homes and dogs too," says Stephanie Filer, ARL spokesperson.

"A lot of us are spending much more time in our homes than we than we normally would," explains volunteer and foster John McCarroll. "So, it's good to have another friend around."

The ARL is holding pop-up pet food pantry's at the Animal Control location on SE 14th in Des Moines. This will be every Monday through Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

If you're looking to adopt an animal you're asked to go to the ARL main location, West location, or the North location.