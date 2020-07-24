ARL responds to two traumatic animal calls at the same Des Moines property

The suspect has been charged with two counts of animal torture - an aggravated misdemeanor - which the ARL says isn't a strong enough punishment.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A minor has been charged with two counts of animal torture after two traumatic animal calls were made to the same apartment just hours apart, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

ARL Animal Services Officers responded to the first call around 3:30 Friday morning to find an adult dog that had been disemboweled, but was still alive. The ARL says the dog was immediately euthanized because of the dog's suffering and horrific nature of the injuries.

Later Friday morning, around 10:00, ARL officers were dispatched to that apartment again, this time in response to the traumatic death of an eight-week-old kitten.

The suspect in both cases is a minor, and has been given two animal torture charges, which is an aggravated misdemeanor. There are also other charges on the suspect in adult courts.

The ARL says the improved animal welfare law enacted July 1 made it easier than it used to to charge the suspect with animal torture, but still believes more needs to be done to crack down on animal cruelty.

"“This change is a huge victory for animal victims and will finally hold their abusers accountable. However, we are disappointed that the lawmakers removed the proposed increased penalty for animal torture as a first offense felony, keeping it as an aggravated misdemeanor," ARL CEO Tom Colvin said.