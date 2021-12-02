ARL of Iowa taking fun Valentine pics with your favorite four-legged family member

If you are looking for a way to celebrate Valentines Day weekend with your favorite four legged family member, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa has the answer with a Valentines themed photo shoot.
"You can bring your cat, your dog, your rabbit, your guinea pig, really a wide range and for just 10 dollars you can get your photo taken and all those proceeds come back to the pets at the ARL," states KC Routos, Event Manager with the ARL.
There are still time slots available Friday afternoon for the photo shoot. To book your appointment go go arl-iowa.org.
KC goes on to say, "you have the opportunity to treat yourself with a sweatshirt as well. Our dog mom or cat mom sweatshirt. And then you'll get to capture that moment for your pet for Valentines day and see how cute they are."
