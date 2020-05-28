REWARD OFFERED: Animal Rescue League, Polk County Sheriff's Office offering $1,000 for information on kittens set on fire in box

The ARL has partnered with the Polk County Sheriff's Office to create a reward to find more information on who did this to these kittens.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information regarding two kittens that were placed in a box and set on fire.
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is partnering with the Polk County Sheriff's Office to create the reward.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Central Iowa Crimestoppers at 515-223-1400 or submit tips online by clicking/tapping this link.
The two kittens, Hans and Greta, underwent surgery on Thursday, according to the ARL. They are recovering under close supervision of their veterinary team.
The ARL is also asking for donations to help these creatures recover.
If you are able to make a donation to help fund the kittens' recoveries, you can do so by visiting the ARL's Facebook page.
Burned kittens need your help
HAPPENING NOW: Yesterday we told you about Sophie’s tragic story and we can’t believe we have to tell you about another horrific story of animal abuse today. We'll post an update with the full story tomorrow, but right now these tiny kittens desperately need your help after being placed in a box and set on fire. They are now safe at the ARL, but they need surgery for their burns first thing tomorrow morning. Please help if you can. Just click the donate button with this post or go to http://ow.ly/LuuS50zRVZx to give on our website.
#miraclemedicalfund #bethemiraclePosted by Animal Rescue League of Iowa on Wednesday, May 27, 2020