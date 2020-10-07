Employee at Ankeny aquatic center tests positive for coronavirus

The Cascade Falls Aquatic Center will be closed until Sunday for a deep cleaning.

ANKENY, Iowa — An employee at the Cascade Falls Aquatic Center is recovering after testing positive for coronavirus.

The center is now shut down, according to the city of Ankeny. It will reopen on Sunday after a deep cleaning. Other employees at the center will be tested for COVID-19 in the meantime.

Anyone who has reserved time for open swim, lap swim or water walking on July 10 and 11 will receive a credit to their account.

Due to HIPPA regulations, no additional information can be released publicly regarding the infected employee.

Restaurants across Iowa have been temporarily shutting down as well after employees test positive for coronavirus.