Ankeny clinic diagnoses cancer through telehealth during COVID-19

A patient told Local that if it weren't for the ease of options for virtual diagnoses made readily available she may have ignored her melanoma.

ANKENY, Iowa — Revive Clinic and Spa in Ankeny is now closed to everyone except for patients receiving emergency procedures, so we got a virtual tour.

Dr. Gatica performs biopsies of cancerous tissue here.

But she also has many non-emergent appointments like skin consultations so to keep her business going during the pandemic she’s turned to virtual medicine.

"I can usually get a really good history and see the condition and be able to make a diagnosis pretty easily just over telehealth," Stefanie Gatica said.

Telehealth is allowing patients to see providers for services that wouldn’t otherwise be allowed in person during COVID-19.

Patients Like Tami Lewton who showed Dr. Gatica a picture through the clinic’s facebook messenger of a mole she was worried about.

"I knew that if it wasn’t that big of a deal, I didn’t really want to be in a doctors office," Lewton said.

Taking a look, Dr. Stef diagnosed that it was melanoma.

"I said, look this needs to come off first thing Monday. If melanoma goes untreated, you know, patients can die from that," Gatica.

Within days, Dr. Gatica was able to do an excision, remove the lesion and get Tami safely to a point where she can have cancer surgery this Friday. Tami saying if it weren’t for the easy option of showing the mole virtually instead of an in-person appointment she may not have gotten around to it.

"If I hadn’t been able to just send it to her you know that’s an interesting question. I don’t, I probably would have waited longer to be honest," Lewton said.

She even said the crisis of COVID-19 closing most clinics’ doors and sending patients online, in this instance, turned out in her favor.

"It was. It was the perfect answer for me," Tami said.