Local fire departments respond to large fire at Ankeny home

The spread of the fire can likely be attributed to windy weather conditions, according to a deputy fire chief.

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny home is severely damaged after a fire broke out on Saturday afternoon, according to the Ankeny Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to the house at 9855 NE Frisk Dr. around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire started in a car outside the home before moving inside, eventually causing parts of the roof and flooring to collapse.

Heavy smoke could be seen throughout the area as the fire blazed on.

The residents of the house were able to escape with no injuries.

Dan Schellhase, deputy fire chief for the Ankeny Fire Department, said neighbors can expect fire crews to be on seen for a few more hours to ensure the flames are fully extinguished.

"With it being a brick structure, the firefighters are having a hard time getting to some of the fires located within the building," Schellhase said.

Fire departments from West Des Moines, Urbandale, Elkhart and more were called to assist in fighting the fire.

The spread of the fire can likely be attributed to the weather conditions.

"It's pretty windy today," Schellhase said. "We're having a lot of issues with the wind. There's also another fire going on in the county at the same time. We're battling the wind with this fire."

Schellhase believes the home is a total loss.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this incident," he said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.