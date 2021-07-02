City of Ankeny closes off area near hazardous materials leak

The leak is at a trucking company, according to city officials.

ANKENY, Iowa — Firefighters with Ankeny responded to a call about a hazardous materials leak at a trucking company Friday morning.

City officials say the leak is at Dohrn Transfer Company on SE Hulsizer Road.

Ankeny police officers and members of the Des Moines Fire Department hazmat team are on the scene as well.

The public should avoid the area.

SE Hulsizer Road is closed from SE Dalby to SE Lorenz Drive until further notice.