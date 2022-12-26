Fire at Ankeny home causes 'significant damage', no injuries

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

An Ankeny home suffered "significant damage" after a fire broke out on Monday morning, the Ankeny Fire Department said in a press release.

The department responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 300 block of NW 9th Street Monday at 11:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found smoke coming from the rear of the residence and heavy fire inside the kitchen.

While the main body of the fire was quickly extinguished, the department said crews were on scene for approximately two hours, ensuring the fire had not extended to other parts of the building.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. However, the fire caused "significant damage" to the home, according to the release.

The Ankeny Fire Department was dispatched to the 300 block of NW 9th Street today, Dec. 26 at 11:10 a.m. for a... Posted by City of Ankeny - Government on Monday, December 26, 2022

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Ankeny Fire Department was assisted by the Ankeny Police and Public Works departments, as well as fire departments from Polk City, Altoona, Johnston/Grimes and Bondurant.

"The Ankeny Fire Department would like to thank these partners in assisting with this fire response in the extremely cold weather conditions," the release said.