Wednesday evening fire significantly damages garage in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the city's northeast side Wednesday evening.

Ankeny FD says the garage fire happened near the intersection of NE Innsbruck Drive and NE Trilein Drive around 7 p.m. The home's garage was almost completely destroyed by the flames.

People inside the house evacuated quickly, and no injuries were reported.

"Initial units were met with heavy fire and smoke conditions," said Capt. Adam Vander Leest with the Ankeny Fire Department. "They were able to extinguish the fire pretty quickly."