Anyone with information about where Jayla Rodriguez is should call Polk County dispatch at 515-286-333, Extension 5.

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager.

The department says 13-year-old Jayla Rodriguez "left her home on Tuesday, June 27 and hasn't been seen since."

Rodriguez is described as 5'5", 120 lbs with black hair.