Ankeny man accused of sending threatening emails to Waukee High School staff

Police say there is no threat to the school or community.

WAUKEE, Iowa — A man has been charged with terrorism after allegedly sending threatening emails to staff at Waukee High School.

Emails to staff and other individuals were sent around 3:30 a.m. Sunday by Isaac Holtz of Ankeny, according to the Waukee Police Department. After investigating the emails, police arrested Holtz and charged him with a single count of Threat of Terrorism.

Police say there is no threat to Waukee High School or the Waukee community. They say all students are safe and classes are going on as normal.

Holtz is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.