Search warrant reveals new details after 4-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound in Ankeny

Ankeny police have identified the girl as Savannah Holmes. The investigation is ongoing.

ANKENY, Iowa — A search warrant filed in Polk County contains new details on what happened to the four-year-old who died from a gunshot wound in Ankeny earlier this week.

According to the warrant, when officers arrived on scene Tuesday morning, they found Savannah inside the front door of the home they were called to and began performing CPR.

She was then taken to an area hospital where she passed away.

Police interviewed Holmes' father, who told them he put the girl and her brother in high chairs to feed them when two men started "pounding" on their front door. Fearing trouble, he took a gun to go answer it, but set it on a couch, the warrant states.

The girl's father said the two kids got out of their high chair while he was answering the door. He saw the brother climbing the stairs when "that's when it happened," the father said, and he heard the gunshot.

The warrant said Holmes shot herself in the face.

The two men at the door were also interviewed, telling police they heard the gunshot from outside the home. One of them called 911.

Ankeny police said an investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed as of Wednesday evening.

"This is an isolated incident; there is no danger to the public," the department said in a statement.

