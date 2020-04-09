Suspect arrested in shooting death of pregnant woman

Ankeny Police Dept. detectives arrested Donault Logan Friday morning.

ANKENY, Iowa — Donault Logan, the suspect in the shooting death of Mia Holmes and her unborn baby, is now in the Polk County Jail.

Ankeny Police say they arrested him shortly before noon Friday without incident. The investigation into Holmes' death implicated Logan. He's now facing the following charges:

Involuntary Manslaughter

Nonconsensual Termination of a Pregnancy

Fraudulent Purchase of a Firearm/Ammunition

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Failure to Affix Drug Stamp

Officers were originally called to the Woodspring Suites Extended Stay Hotel in Ankeny on August 3. When they arrived they found Holmes, 17 years old, shot in the chest in a guest room. Police tried saving her before taken to a hospital, but she and her unborn baby died from her injuries.