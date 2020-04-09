Suspect arrested in shooting death of pregnant woman

ANKENY, Iowa — Donault Logan, the suspect in the shooting death of Mia Holmes and her unborn baby, is now in the Polk County Jail.
Ankeny Police say they arrested him shortly before noon Friday without incident. The investigation into Holmes' death implicated Logan. He's now facing the following charges:
- Involuntary Manslaughter
- Nonconsensual Termination of a Pregnancy
- Fraudulent Purchase of a Firearm/Ammunition
- Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Failure to Affix Drug Stamp
Officers were originally called to the Woodspring Suites Extended Stay Hotel in Ankeny on August 3. When they arrived they found Holmes, 17 years old, shot in the chest in a guest room. Police tried saving her before taken to a hospital, but she and her unborn baby died from her injuries.
Police found Logan, 18 years old, and brought him for questioning as a material witness the day after.