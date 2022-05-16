4-year-old in Ankeny dies from gunshot wound, police say

Medics treated the girl on scene before taking her to an area hospital where she passed away.

ANKENY, Iowa — A young girl in Ankeny has died after being shot Monday morning, the Ankeny Police Department said.

Police and the Ankeny Fire Department initially responded to a call of a 4-year-old with a gunshot wound around 11:30 a.m. on NE 5th Street.

Police are investigating the incident and interviewing the girl's family, neighbors and witnesses to determine what happened, a release states. No one has been arrested as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Ankeny Police Department at 515-289-5240.