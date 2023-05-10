Ankeny police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Cherish Stierwalt was last heard from on Sunday, Oct. 1.

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl.

Police said Cherish Stierwalt was last heard from on Sunday, Oct. 1, when she responded to a message from her parents.

She is 5'5", 130 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Police don't know who she could be with or what she was last wearing.

If you have information about Stierwalt's whereabouts, Ankeny police ask you call the Polk County Dispatch at 515-286-3333, Ext. #5.