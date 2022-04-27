Ankeny police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Police said Yalena "Star" Moore walked out of school Tuesday, according to Ankeny PD.

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is looking for missing 13-year-old Yalena "Star" Moore.

The department said Moore walked out of Parkview Middle School Tuesday shortly after the school day began. She has not been seen since.

Police describe Moore as being of partial Native American descent and wearing a nose ring. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with "Airforce" on the front and dark gray sweatpants.