Ankeny police search for missing 13-year-old girl

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is looking for missing 13-year-old Yalena "Star" Moore.
The department said Moore walked out of Parkview Middle School Tuesday shortly after the school day began. She has not been seen since.
Police describe Moore as being of partial Native American descent and wearing a nose ring. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with "Airforce" on the front and dark gray sweatpants.
Police want you to call 515-286-3333 extension #5 if you have any information on where Moore may be.
