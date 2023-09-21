Ankeny police searching for missing 17-year-old

Police believe Amarianna "Mari" Findley-Murry, of Ankeny, was last seen leaving her home in the 1300 block of SW 11th Street around 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18.

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

Police believe Amarianna "Mari" Findley-Murry, of Ankeny, was last seen leaving her home in the 1300 block of SW 11th Street around 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18.

She is 5'11", weighs around 150 lbs and has long, curly maroon-dyed hair.

Anyone with information about Mari’s whereabouts is asked to contact Polk County Dispatch at 515-286-3333, Ext. #5.