Ankeny police ask public for help locating missing endangered woman

Anyone with information about Edwards' whereabouts is asked to contact Polk County Dispatch via 911 or (515) 286-3333, ext. 5.

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police are asking the public for help in locating a missing endangered woman.

41-year-old Stephanie Edwards was last seen in leaving her home in the 2000 block of NW Sharmin Drive at around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

"Edwards is believed to be in crisis and does not have her medication with her," Ankeny police said in a press release.

Edwards is described as white with short, curly brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5'2" and weighs 145 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information about Edwards' whereabouts is asked to contact Polk County Dispatch via 911 or (515) 286-3333, ext. 5.