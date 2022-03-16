Ankeny police: Missing man found safe

The Ankeny Police Department said Brian Groehn has been reunited with his family.

ANKENY, Iowa — A missing 55-year-old man has been found safe and reunited with his family, the Ankeny Police Department said Wednesday night.

Police had asked for the public's assistance in finding Brian Groehn, who left a relative's home on foot. He was recently diagnosed with dementia.

In a press release, the police department thanked the public for their help.

