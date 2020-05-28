Happy Moments vol. 45: a garbage truck birthday + driveway serenade

Iowan's share their happy moments during the pandemic including a special birthday wish and a concert for loved ones.

DES MOINES, Iowa — We cannot thank health care workers enough these days, and Moments Hospice agrees. The Minnesota based company created signs to thank health care workers around the region, including right here in Central Iowa. They are placing the signs outside of different care facilities, so the front line workers know they have a world of support as the come and go from work. We thank you heroes!

Birthdays are special to kids, and this guy got a great surprise. He wanted the garbage trucks to do a drive-by on his special day and Ankeny Sanitation delivered. Not only did they bring the trucks, they also made him a special sign. It's a locally owned business and the family wanted to make sure they got recognized for going above and beyond and making this guys birthday really special!

And finally, driveway concerts are the new thing. Who says you can't hear amazing live music while social distancing? The B2wins surprised a family member at their home for some sweet sounds. There were tears of amazement and the twins say this one even choked them up a bit. Thanks for sharing your talents to make people smile and have memorable Happy Moments!