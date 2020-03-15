Annie's Irish Pub postpones St. Patrick's Day Block Party

The party is canceled, but Annie's will still be open on St. Partick's Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — The annual St. Patrick's Day Block Party, hosted by Annie's Irish Pub, has been postponed to a later date.

This comes after Gov. Kim Reynolds revealed the existence of community spread in Iowa, and after Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie issued a state of emergency ordering the cancellation or postponement of large gatherings.

“We love to celebrate this holiday with thousands of our friends every year,” said Annie’s Owner Annie Baldwin. “But we take these recommendations by our leaders seriously, so we’ve decided to postpone the event.”

Baldwin and Des Moines officials are working together to try and figure out a new date for the celebration.