Another Iowan charged in Capitol riot following tips from relatives

A relative told the FBI Kenneth Rader had shared videos of himself at the Capitol and had verbally threatened then-Vice President Mike Pence.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — More than a year after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, federal officials have announced charges against another Iowan: Kenneth Rader of Sioux City.

Court documents show the FBI first received a tip about Rader's involvement from someone identifying themselves as a relative on Jan. 8, 2021. The tipster said Rader had shared videos of himself on the Capitol grounds and had "verbally articulated" a range of threats against then-Vice President Mike Pence.

The documents show another family member was also in contact with the FBI and shared video and audio recordings, including a video showing Rader "walking down a street near the U.S. Capitol stating President Trump did not tell them to do 'this' and they are doing 'this' on their own."

In an FBI interview, Rader said he had looked into the Capitol through an open door, but did not enter the building. However, video surveillance (screenshot shown below) from the Capitol shows a man who the FBI identified as Rader inside the building on Jan. 6.

Rader faces the following charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.