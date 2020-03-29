Another Iowan dies from COVID-19, 38 additional positive cases announced

DES MOINES, Iowa — One more Iowan is dead due to complications from COVID-19 while 38 more have tested positive for it.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says another Iowan passed away Saturday night. They were an older adult, aged 61- to 80-years-old from Linn County.
The IDPH says a total of 336 Iowans have tested positive for the virus while 5,013 tested negative.
The locations and ages ranges of the newly reported positive cases are:
- Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Dubuque County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Henry County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Iowa County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Marshall County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years) 5 older adults (61-80 years),1 elderly adult (81+)
- Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Winneshiek County 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Sunday to go over the updates.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.
