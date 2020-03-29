Another Iowan dies from COVID-19, 38 additional positive cases announced

The Iowa Department of Health says 5,013 tested negative for the coronavirus as of Sunday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One more Iowan is dead due to complications from COVID-19 while 38 more have tested positive for it.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says another Iowan passed away Saturday night. They were an older adult, aged 61- to 80-years-old from Linn County.

The IDPH says a total of 336 Iowans have tested positive for the virus while 5,013 tested negative.

The locations and ages ranges of the newly reported positive cases are:

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Iowa County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Marshall County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years) 5 older adults (61-80 years),1 elderly adult (81+)

Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Winneshiek County 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Sunday to go over the updates.