Another staff, resident test positive at Woodward Resource Center

The Iowa Department of Human Services said 10 residents and 13 staff members have tested positive at the state-run facility.

WOODWARD, Iowa — Another staff member and another resident for a state-run facility are infected with the coronavirus, according to the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Ten residents at the Woodward Resource Center have tested positive as of Tuesday. A total of 13 staff have tested positive as well.

After discovering the first positive case on May 1, DHS decided to test all residents at the facility, even though they weren't showing symptoms. Results for all 129 residents have come back for the residents. Only one tested positive, DHS reports.

DHS said they'll be moving residents who test positive to another house on the facility's campus. As their condition improves they'll be moved to a "step down house" before going back to their residence.

The department is now in the process of testing all staff at the center. A total of 45 tests are still pending/

DHS said 18 employees that work at five different facilities have tested positive.

Staff members that have tested positive work at the following facilities:

Woodward Resource Center (13)

Cherokee Mental Health Institute (1)

Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders (1)

Independence Mental Health Institute (1)

Eldora Boys State Training School (2)

No staff members or residents have tested positive at the Glenwood Resource Center. No residents have tested positive at any other state-run facility.