Anti-abortion amendment discussed during a public hearing on Tuesday

Iowans who want to speak in favor or disapproval of the bill can attend the meeting

DES MOINES, Iowa — After passing the full Iowa Senate earlier this month, lawmakers are allowing members of the public to speak about the impact of an amendment that would put in language in the Iowa Constitution regarding a woman's right to an abortion.

A public hearing is happening Tuesday at 6 p.m. regarding the "Protect Life" amendment. Dozens of speakers on both sides will be presenting in Room 103 at the statehouse. To accommodate a likely overflow crowd, a circuit television will be set up in the rotunda for people to watch.

The constitutional amendment reads, in part, that "the Constitution of the State of Iowa does not secure or protect the right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."

Senate Republicans introduced the piece of legislation last session but it failed to get support from a majority of the caucus.

Democratic lawmakers and pro-choice advocates have called the legislation extreme and an effort to eventually ban abortion in the state. The amendment language does not outright say abortions would be banned, but the measure would make it easier for lawmakers to pass more restrictions in the future.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said in her Condition of the State speech in January that she supports an amendment supporting life.

A similar hearing was held two years ago at the statehouse over another life-related piece of legislation: the fetal heartbeat bill. The legislation called for abortion to be banned once a baby's heartbeat could be detected, which is usually at six weeks after conception. That bill was signed into law by Gov. Reynolds in 2018, but then was struck down by an Iowa judge for its unconstitutionality.