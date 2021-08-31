Authorities respond to apartment fire in Ankeny

The Ankeny Police Department tweeted Tuesday afternoon for folks to avoid the area near NE 12th Street Place while crews work to put out the fire.

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny police and fire departments are at the scene of a Tuesday afternoon apartment fire.

A tweet from Ankeny PD says officers and firefighters responded to 217 NE 12th St Pl.

NE Grant St and NE 12th Street Pl are currently closed while crews work to put out the flames. Authorities are asking individuals to avoid the area at this time.

Local 5's Luke Meredith is at the scene where flames can be seen peeking up from the building as crews battle the fire.

