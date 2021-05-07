Des Moines firefighters respond to apartment fire on 6th Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines firefighters responded to an apartment fire Friday afternoon near the corner of 6th Avenue and Hickman Road that crews say may have been caused by a child playing with a lighter.
The Des Moines Fire Department told Local 5 crews arrived at 2010 6th Ave. around 2:10 p.m., just three minutes after the report came in.
Des Moines residents should avoid the area while crews work to put out the fire.
