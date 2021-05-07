x
Des Moines firefighters respond to apartment fire on 6th Avenue

The Des Moines Fire Department believes the fire at 2010 6th Avenue was caused by a child playing with a lighter.
Credit: Don Schmith/WOI
Des Moines firefighters respond to an apartment complex fire along 6th Avenue on May 7, 2021.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines firefighters responded to an apartment fire Friday afternoon near the corner of 6th Avenue and Hickman Road that crews say may have been caused by a child playing with a lighter. 

The Des Moines Fire Department told Local 5 crews arrived at 2010 6th Ave. around 2:10 p.m., just three minutes after the report came in.

Des Moines residents should avoid the area while crews work to put out the fire. 

