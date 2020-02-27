Applicants line up to fill Iowa Supreme Court vacancy

Interviews will be taking place in the Iowa Supreme Court Courtroom

DES MOINES, Iowa — With Iowa Supreme Court Justice Wiggins leaving the court on March 13, 15 Iowans have applied with the State Judicial Nominating System to fill the vacancy.

The commission will meet on Friday, March 6 in the Iowa Supreme Court Courtroom to listen to the interviews.

Following the interviews, the commission will narrow it down to three candidates who will then be passed on to Gov. Reynolds.

Reynolds then has 30-days to decide on the replacement.

The 17-member commission has eight commissioners elected by Iowa licensed lawyers and nine commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate.

The applicants include:

• Mindy Larson Poldberg, Director of Government Relations, Iowa Corn Growers Association, Panora.

• Molly Weber, Assistant Attorney General, Iowa Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General, Adel

• Craig Nierman, Attorney, Phelan, Tucker, Mullen, Walker, Tucker & Gelman, L.L.P., Iowa City

• Sharon Brenna Findley Bird, Guthrie County Attorney, Attorney, Bird Law Office, PLLC, Strategic Advisor, LS2group, Dexter

• Theresa Wilson, Assistant Appellate Defender, Office of the State Appellate Defender, Des Moines

• Matthew McDermott, Attorney, Belin McCormick, P.C., Des Moines

• Romonda Belcher, District Associate Judge, 5th Judicial District, Des

• Lisa Reel Schmidt, Assistant Attorney General, Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Des Moines

• Alan Ostergren, Muscatine County Attorney, Letts

• Patrick Tott, District Court Judge, Third Judicial District, Sioux City

• William Miller, Attorney, Dorsey & Whitney LLP, Des Moines

• Mary Chicchelly, District Court Judge, Sixth Judicial District, Cedar Rapids

• Sam Langholz, Senior Legal Counsel and Special Advisor, Office of Governor Kim Reynolds, Ankeny

• Joel Barrows, District Court Judge, Seventh Judicial District, Bettendorf

• David May, Iowa Court of Appeals, Polk City