What are the fireworks regulations in Central Iowa?

While fireworks are legal to purchase in Iowa, your ability to legally set them off varies from city to city.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With only a few days until Independence Day, it's a beautiful time to go shopping for fireworks. But before you load up your cart, you're going to want to check with your city's ordinance as rules change from city to city

"It's a challenge for people in Iowa to sometimes understand that," said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. "Yeah, the state says it's legal to buy and possess fireworks. But municipalities like Des Moines say it's against city ordinance to lay them off."

Parizek said enforcing fireworks regulation isn't an easy feat.

That perspective is shared by Urbandale City Manager A.J. Johnson, who said he's pleading for the city to comply with Urbandale's ordinance, which doesn't permit fireworks of any kind to be shot off by residents.

"We have a zero tolerance [policy]," Johnson said. "And as you can imagine, that's the problem. It's relatively hard to enforce."

The city of Clive also doesn't allow the use of many fireworks. Chief Rick Roe with the Clive Fire Department says in his city, you can legally buy fireworks that you can't legally use.

"This year, the state of Iowa legislature took away a local city's ability to safely control where fireworks can be sold," Roe said. "So now they can be sold anywhere. So it's just something that we have to work with."