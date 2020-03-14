Area churches making changes amid coronavirus concerns

In the coming weeks, churches like the Urbandale United Church of Christ will be seeing some changes to their Sunday morning worship services.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Christians are in the midst of the Lenten season, which leads up to Easter Sunday, this year on April 12. Area churches, like the Urbandale United Church of Christ, will have their doors open Sunday, but people in attendance will notice some changes in an effort to limit physical contact.

"This Sunday, we're not going to pass offering plates. We're not going to do a passing of the peace," Pastor David Sickelka said. "We're going to encourage people to limit their physical contact with people. I'm not going to stand in the back and shake hands like I normally do."

Surfaces will be cleaned more frequently; especially surfaces that see the most contact. The Catholic Diocese of Des Moines says the way holy water is distributed will also be different, as well as how communion will be handled.

And if you're going to church this Sunday, chances are you'll hear a message tailored to address the dear so many have with the coronavirus.

"I think the message I would give people is that our faith serves us best when we are in times of uncertainty," Pastor David said.

When times are going to be fine and we can count on tomorrow being the same as today, our faith is off to the side because we don't need it that much. It's in times of uncertainty and threat when our faith comes to the floor and serves us."